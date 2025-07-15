Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Universal Cables among 4 unique stocks held by mutual funds in June

July 15, 2025
Universal Cables

Only ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had Universal Cables in its portfolio as of June 2025. ICICI Pru Energy Opportunities, ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund, ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund, ICICI Pru Manufacturing Fund, and ICICI Pru Smallcap Fund together had around 20.05 lakh shares with a market value of Rs 155.38 crore.



