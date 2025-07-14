Wednesday, July 16, 2025
info@businesstelegraph.co.uk
Business Telegraph
US economy

The Economy Has Been Resilient. The New Round of Tariffs May Hit Harder.

July 14, 2025
posted on



The economy’s resilience so far to President Trump’s global trade war risks emboldening him and unleashing the sort of economic devastation that economists have long feared.



READ SOURCE

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You