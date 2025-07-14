Tax cuts for private jet buyers expected to lead to surge in sales

Private jets parked at the Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The new federal spending bill is expected to boost sales of private jets, as owners take advantage of faster write-offs of the purchase price.

Jet brokers and advisors said they’ve seen a burst of activity from clients who were holding off on purchases until the bill was signed. Among its many new tax provisions is the reinstatement of “bonus depreciation,” which allows businesses to immediately write off 100% of the purchase price of capital equipment, including private jets.

Individuals, who typically own a jet through their private business or holding company, can now write off the entire cost of a new or used jet in the first year of ownership for any plane placed into service in or after Jan. 19, 2025.

The tax benefit only applies to business jets, not jets used for personal use. It revives a provision of the 2017 tax cuts and replaces the current phased-out depreciation percentages of 60% in 2024 and 40% in 2025.

“We’ve had a number of owners who were looking to upgrade and have been waiting for this,” said Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA, the aviation solutions company. “And I have at least a half-dozen others who are looking to buy after this was passed.”