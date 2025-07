Stock market update: FMCG stocks up as market rises

NEW DELHI: FMCG shares closed higher in the Tuesday’s session.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd.(up 4.36%), Patanjali Foods Ltd.(up 4.24%), Honasa Consumer Ltd.(up 3.53%), Dangee Dums Ltd.(up 2.88%), Gillette India Ltd.(up 2.86%), ADF Foods Ltd.(up 2.68%), Prataap Snacks Ltd.(up 2.32%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.(up 2.17%), LT Foods Ltd.(up 1.97%) and Varun Beverages Ltd.(up 1.87%) stood among the top gainers.

Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd.(down 2.99%), AWL Agri Business Ltd.(down 1.81%), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.(down 1.37%), Jyothy Labs Ltd.(down 1.19%), Sheetal Cool Products Ltd.(down 0.94%), Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.(down 0.72%), Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd.(down 0.72%), Emami Ltd.(down 0.57%), JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.(down 0.40%) and Vadilal Industries Ltd.(down 0.25%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 113.5 points up at 25195.8, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed up 317.45 points at 82570.91.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.(up 4.76%), Bajaj Auto Ltd.(up 2.77%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(up 2.67%), Shriram Finance Ltd.(up 2.2%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.(up 1.95%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd.(up 1.65%), IndusInd Bank Ltd.(up 1.55%), Tata Motors Ltd.(up 1.47%), Trent Ltd.(up 1.43%) and Wipro Ltd.(up 1.24%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies Ltd.(down 3.3%), Eternal Ltd.(down 1.54%), SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.(down 1.44%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.(down 1.04%), Tata Steel Ltd.(down 0.9%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.(down 0.72%), Axis Bank Ltd.(down 0.58%), JSW Steel Ltd.(down 0.38%), Asian Paints Ltd.(down 0.34%) and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.(down 0.23%) closed in the red.