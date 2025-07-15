Premises plea as wellbeing charity told to move

Tom Edwards BBC Hereford & Worcester Tanya Gupta BBC News, West Midlands

BBC The charity offers counselling, exercise classes and training

A health and wellbeing charity has said it is in desperate need of new premises after it was told to leave its current site. Simply Limitless offers counselling sessions to help support people’s mental health but must leave its base in Kidderminster by 8 August after the landlord found new tenants. The charity also runs group therapy, exercise classes to help with loneliness and training to help people find jobs, and operations manager Ralph Pars said staff were now in a race against time. Charity founders Paul and Lynne Raper said the charity was under “massive pressure”.

Mrs Raper said the charity helped 250 people a week and had been running for 12 years. She said she was “devastated”, adding: “We’re meeting some of the most vulnerable people living in the Wyre Forest.” Mr Raper said the move followed a change to the licensing of the building and said the charity currently had nowhere to go.

‘Invaluable service’

He said they were looking for a temporary space as a step towards a permanent solution and needed the help of a landlord or building owner. The charity needs a hall for exercise groups and rooms for counselling, he said. Mr Pars said: “We’re really up against it on time. We have literally four weeks from now that we have to exit this building. “There’s an awful lot to consider in terms of a mobilisation plan to make that happen as well as to consider what our options are going to be potentially on a short-to-medium and then obviously medium-to-long-term basis.” He appealed for anyone with a suitable property in Kidderminster to get in touch.