People carriers poised for comeback, says Renault design boss

MPVs are already playing an important role in China, the world’s biggest car market, where manufacturers such as Zeekr, Lynk&Co, Li Auto, Denza and Xpeng have each launched luxurious three-row people movers with technology and refinement to rival limousines like the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

Vidal suggested that this quest for efficiency could ultimately prompt an all-out rethink for Europe’s most popular type of car: “What could kill SUVs? That’s the interesting question. Maybe MPVs could come back in a sexier, desirable shape or form.”

However, he said, MPVs would be broadly comparable with SUVs in terms of energy consumption and material usage: “In the end, they wouldn’t be lighter or less energy-consuming – maybe slightly better in aerodynamics, so that would maybe be the win.

“I see two trends: super-efficient SUV transformation, and maybe a big comeback of sexy, desirable MPVs.”

Autocar has previously reported that Renault was considering a retro revival for the Espace MPV, using the Scenic’s AMPR Medium platform as the basis for a sharp-nosed electric seven-seater to rival the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

However, Vidal said the Renault 4, 5 and Twingo will be the company’s only retro-styled designs for the foreseeable future. “For everything else, we will go future. We will go innovative. We want to be super-innovative, but we don’t want to be sci-fi, futuristic, and lack personality or emotion.