People carriers poised for comeback, says Renault design boss

July 15, 2025
Renault Embleme

MPVs are already playing an important role in China, the world’s biggest car market, where manufacturers such as Zeekr, Lynk&Co, Li Auto, Denza and Xpeng have each launched luxurious three-row people movers with technology and refinement to rival limousines like the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series

Vidal suggested that this quest for efficiency could ultimately prompt an all-out rethink for Europe’s most popular type of car: “What could kill SUVs? That’s the interesting question. Maybe MPVs could come back in a sexier, desirable shape or form.”

However, he said, MPVs would be broadly comparable with SUVs in terms of energy consumption and material usage: “In the end, they wouldn’t be lighter or less energy-consuming – maybe slightly better in aerodynamics, so that would maybe be the win. 

“I see two trends: super-efficient SUV transformation, and maybe a big comeback of sexy, desirable MPVs.”

Autocar has previously reported that Renault was considering a retro revival for the Espace MPV, using the Scenic’s AMPR Medium platform as the basis for a sharp-nosed electric seven-seater to rival the Volkswagen ID Buzz

However, Vidal said the Renault 4, 5 and Twingo will be the company’s only retro-styled designs for the foreseeable future. “For everything else, we will go future. We will go innovative. We want to be super-innovative, but we don’t want to be sci-fi, futuristic, and lack personality or emotion.

“We don’t want robots. We want emotional cars, which could make them more classical.”



