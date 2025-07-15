Lululemon to enter India with Tata Cliq partnership for stores, online retail

Canadian premium activewear brand Lululemon is making its India debut through a strategic partnership with Tata Cliq , marking its latest move to expand internationally. The collaboration will see Lululemon launch its first brick-and-mortar store in India and go live on Tata Cliq Luxury and Tata Cliq Fashion platforms in the second half of 2026.

Indian consumers will gain access to Lululemon’s full range of athletic and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf. The brand also plans to organise community events and wellness experiences to strengthen its local presence.

“Bringing Lululemon to India has been part of our market expansion roadmap for a number of years and represents an exciting milestone in our international growth journey,” said André Maestrini, executive vice president of international at Lululemon.

Lululemon currently operates in over 30 markets worldwide and views India as a crucial addition to its global community.

The company has recently faced headwinds in the US, announcing modest price hikes in June amid concerns over tariff-related costs and weaker demand in North America and China. Despite new product launches in sports bras and jackets, Lululemon has struggled to hold on to shoppers amid stiff competition from trendier, more affordable rivals.