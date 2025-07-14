IKEA Chairman Joins HAYPP Group

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Haypp Group, the global online alternative nicotine product retailer, has announced the appointment of Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as Chairman of the Board of Directors..

Jarnheimer has extensive senior experience in multinational companies, including as Chairman of Ingka Group Holding B.V. (IKEA), a position he has held since 2015. He has been Chairman of Telia Company AB since 2019, and is also Chairman of Arvid Nordquist HAB, Elite Hotels, and Grimaldi Industri AB. He was previously CEO of Tele2, and held senior positions at Milicom, Comviq and H&M.

Jarnheimer boasts more than 40 years of experience across a wide range of industries including fashion, home interiors, telecommunications, music, and many more. Now, Lars-Johan embarks on a new business journey, into the world of alternative nicotine products.

In addition to Jarnheimer’s appointment, Haypp also appointed Helena Juhlin Pink as a new member of the Board. Juhlin Pink has 20 years of experience in multinational tech companies such as Google, Nokia, Soundtrap/Spotify, and Adobe. Since 2018, she has run the consultancy company Mareast, and since 2025, she has been the acting Director of Marketing of Fortnox. Additionally, she is the Chairwoman of Mobile Interaction and holds board positions for Forte Digital and Avoki.

Speaking about the new appointments, Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at Haypp Group, said: “The appointments of Lars-Johan Jarnheimer and Helena Juhlin Pink mark a pivotal moment for Haypp Group. Lars’ unparalleled experience in leadership across diverse global industries, including his experience as IKEA Chairman, brings an incredible new perspective to the business. This, combined with Helena’s breadth of experience from some of the world’s leading tech companies such as Google and Spotify, adds powerhouse expertise that will be key to Haypp’s continued growth and success in the nicotine product industry.”