If You’re Wealthy, 1 Bitcoin Should Already Be In Your Wallet, Expert Says

Bitcoin climbed past $122,000 this week, marking its fourth straight month of gains. It even touched $123,000 Monday before dipping slightly.

Prices like these put the crypto asset well beyond what many everyday earners can afford. According to the Social Security Administration, the average yearly salary in the US is $66,600. That means a single coin now costs nearly twice what a typical worker makes in a full year.

Bitcoin Prices Soar Past Records

Based on reports from top crypto channel Altcoin Daily, high‑net‑worth individuals are being urged to act fast. The platform tweeted that millionaires should consider buying at least 1 BTC now, while it’s still within reach.

This warning follows a popular post from El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, who pointed out that not all millionaires will be able to pick up a whole Bitcoin. With just 21 million BTC ever to exist and over 50 million millionaires worldwide, grabbing even 0.5 BTC would be out of reach if everyone tried.

Supply Crunch And Demand Rising

According to Bloomberg Terminal data, traders are already thinking in terms of “millions per coin.” That shift reflects growing expectations that Bitcoin will surge into seven‑figure territory.

United States President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump, recently said that half a Bitcoin will be a huge amount of money soon and predicted the crypto could hit $1 million in the mid‑term. Those comments add to a chorus of bullish voices.

Millionaires Feel The Squeeze

Based on analysis from Binance co‑founder Changpeng Zhao, the $1 million mark isn’t far off. He told investors that it could happen in this bull cycle. Brandon Green of BTC Inc. agreed, forecasting a similar timeframe for liftoff. If those estimates hold, owning less than a coin may soon feel like holding pocket change.

Big Names Project Massive Gains

Ark Invest has put a $1.5 million base‑case target on Bitcoin by 2030, with a $2.4 million bull case riding on more institutional and nation‑state buying.

That study credits a supply squeeze and wider adoption as key drivers. Meanwhile, Michael Saylor, who chairs Strategy, has set his sights even higher. He raised his forecast to $13 million per coin by 2045, citing rapid regulatory clarity and fast‑tracking corporate investment.

Bold Forecasts Paint A High Stakes Picture

Some of these price targets may sound lofty. Yet they reflect a simple math problem: shrinking supply meets growing demand. Fractional ownership allows small investors to chip in over time, but the sense of urgency is hard to ignore.

For now, Bitcoin’s rally is rewriting affordability rules, and the window for easy access may be closing.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView