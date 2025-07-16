Bitcoin pulls back; AI token sector market cap hits $29.6B

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.8% but trades above $117,800 as traders take profits after recent all-time highs.

AI-focused crypto tokens jumped 5% overnight as big tech firms like Google and Meta announced massive infrastructure investments.

Google plans a $25B data center investment; a Trump-led summit saw over $90B in AI/data pledges unveiled.

Bitcoin has taken a slight breather as the East Asian business day gets underway, dipping 1.8% but still trading firmly above the $117,800 mark at the time of writing this article.

This pause comes as some traders take profits after a powerful run that saw the leading cryptocurrency push through multiple all-time highs.

While bullish sentiment remains strong, with some market participants calling for even higher price targets, seasoned observers are sounding a note of caution, warning that risks are building just as quickly as market enthusiasm.

A rally on pause?

The current market sentiment is a mix of unbridled optimism and underlying apprehension.

There is a palpable belief among some that the recent rally is just the beginning, with bold calls for Bitcoin to reach $160,000, $200,000, or even higher.

However, Lennex Lai, Chief Commercial Officer at the crypto exchange OKX, warns that this very enthusiasm could be a source of risk.

“Across platforms, we’re seeing an increase in aggressive long positions and widening funding rates as ‘Crypto Week’ headlines boost sentiment,” Lai told CoinDesk in an interview via Telegram.

He stressed that at these elevated levels, “risks can build quickly – escalation of trade tensions with the EU, Mexico, and other trading partners could trigger sharp corrections.

Another risk is letting euphoria drive decisions.”

Lai pointed to a slate of upcoming macroeconomic announcements that could sway global risk sentiment and set the tone for broader markets.

These include the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, as well as the US Core Producer Price Index (PPI), retail sales figures, and consumer sentiment data.

Echoes of past volatility and a cautious professional class

Lai’s concerns echo the findings of a recent H1 2025 market report from K33 Research, which highlighted similar risks and volatility triggers earlier this year.

The report noted that geopolitical turmoil and trade policy uncertainty have already driven significant market swings, including a sharp 30% correction that saw Bitcoin fall to $75,000 earlier in the year.

The K33 report also observed that “Bitcoin struggled in this de-risking period but showed subtle hints of relative strength vs equities by outperforming equities in the aftermath of Liberation Day.”

A key indicator of underlying caution among seasoned traders has been the historically low funding rates seen amidst rising prices.

“Annualized funding rates averaged at 4.51% throughout the half-year, the lowest average half-year funding rate since December 31, 2022,” when the post-FTX crypto winter was at its coldest, the report stated.

This suggests that while prices have been rising, professional traders have remained wary of abrupt market reversals.

Lennex Lai emphasized the need for a disciplined approach in this environment. “In moments like this, smart traders focus on strategy over sentiment, using discipline to manage risk,” he continued.

“The excitement at the top is real, but those who manage their entries, exits, and funding exposure carefully are best positioned for whatever comes next.” After all, he concluded, “strong momentum doesn’t mean the market is invincible.”

AI tokens catch a bid as big tech doubles down on infrastructure

While Bitcoin consolidates, a different corner of the crypto market is experiencing a significant rally. AI-focused crypto tokens jumped by 5% overnight, pushing the sector’s total market capitalization to $29.6 billion, according to data from CoinGecko.

This move comes amidst a flurry of major announcements from U.S. tech giants regarding massive investments in AI and data infrastructure, sparking renewed investor enthusiasm in both traditional equity and digital token markets.

Google announced on Tuesday that it will invest a staggering $25 billion into data centers and AI infrastructure across the PJM electric grid, the largest in the United States.

The company also agreed to purchase 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power through a $3 billion deal with Brookfield. Not to be outdone, Meta is reportedly planning “hundreds of billions” in AI data center construction, including a multi-gigawatt facility in Ohio, codenamed “Prometheus.”

These blockbuster announcements were strategically timed around a Trump administration-led summit at Carnegie Mellon University, where over $90 billion in AI, energy, and data infrastructure pledges were unveiled.

This overwhelmingly bullish tone on AI, from both the government and private industry, appears to be spilling over into the crypto token markets, at least for now.